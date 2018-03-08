South Africa

Abandoned newborn dumped in dustbin in critical condition

08 March 2018 - 20:20 By Timeslive
The infant was taken to a provincial hospital for treatment.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

A newborn baby boy was found in a dustbin outside a house in Roshnee‚ Vereeniging‚ on Thursday morning.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 paramedics were called to the scene shortly before noon after the homeowner heard noises coming from the bin area.

“Upon arrival‚ paramedics took the newborn into the home and quickly assessed him‚ finding that the infant was in a critical condition with a very low body temperature.

“Paramedics began their treatment and advanced life support interventions while warming the boy.

“Once treated‚ the infant was transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

