South Africa

Another baby dead as listeriosis death toll climbs

08 March 2018 - 21:36 By Katharine Child
A 3D illustration of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, which causes listeriosis.
A 3D illustration of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, which causes listeriosis.
Image: File image.

Three more people are known to have died of listeriosis‚ including a baby younger than a month old‚ bringing the death toll to 183.

Of those who died‚ 79 are babies; seven are children aged between one and 14.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) released the latest listeriosis update in a statement on Thursday evening.

South Africa is currently in the middle of the world’s largest documented outbreak of listeriosis‚ a disease caused by ingesting listeria monocytogenes bacteria found in contaminated food.

Processed meat and polony have been implicated as the killers‚ after 26 samples of the deadly listeria ST6 strain were found in the Tiger Brands’s Enterprise Food factory in Polokwane.

The products to blame have been recalled.

The NICD update said that data collection was ongoing‚ so the numbers change daily.

Since the last update a week ago‚ more information has come to light‚ increasing the known number of patients to 967. A total of 11 cases from 2017 have been identified as new laboratory information is reviewed. Additionally‚ in the past week‚ eight more cases have been reported to the NICD.

Most people who eat food contaminated with listeria do not get sick or develop symptoms‚ but those in vulnerable groups could be severely affected. The disease affects pregnant women‚ the elderly and those with compromised immune systems‚ such as HIV and cancer patients.

The NICD has asked doctors and nurses “to continue with vigilance for new cases as persons who have consumed implicated processed meat products over the past few weeks may continue to present with listeriosis”.

READ MORE

Listeria sceptics putting lives in danger

South Africans are quick to see the funny side of a crisis but some commentary about the listeria outbreak on social media is putting lives in danger.
News
7 hours ago

Listeriosis outbreak: 4‚000 tons of cold meat headed for hazardous waste sites

A whopping 4‚000 tons of polony and viennas is the initial estimate of how much recalled cold meat will be sent to dump sites.
News
15 hours ago

EFF won't compromise on polony, it must all go

The EFF is refusing to take any chances and is removing as much polony and other cold meats as it can from fridges of different supermarkets.
News
8 hours ago

Don't bin contaminated cold meat‚ consumers warned

The safest way to dispose of processed cold meats that may be contaminated by listeria is to return them to where they were bought‚ or to the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Another baby dead as listeriosis death toll climbs South Africa
  2. SABC poaches Carte Blanche journalist to bolster its news team South Africa
  3. Ntsebeza Inquiry delayed yet again South Africa
  4. Abandoned newborn dumped in dustbin in critical condition South Africa
  5. Exodus costs Eastern Cape R13-billion South Africa

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama dances with young art admirer
Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
X