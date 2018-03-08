South Africa

ATM bombers nabbed after shootout in Bushbuckridge

08 March 2018 - 14:31 By Nico Gous
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Police arrested three men on Wednesday morning after they blew up ATMs and robbed a bank in Mpumalanga. A security guard was shot and killed in a shootout.

The police received a tip-off about 3am that Standard Bank in the Bushbuckridge Complex in Bushbuckridge was being robbed. The robbers entered the bank through the roof and used explosives to blow up two ATMs‚ before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said that as police and security guards approached the scene the suspects shot at them.

Petrol theft sparks arrest of policeman - and a big investigation

When a policeman and his accomplices evaded paying for petrol after refuelling‚ they may as well have put handcuffs on themselves then and there.
News
1 day ago

“The police retaliated. During the crossfire the security guard was fatally wounded by the suspects.”

The police arrested the three suspects‚ aged between 37 and 52‚ in Hazyview.

They are expected to appear in the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile‚ the Hawks in the Free State arrested six suspects allegedly part of a syndicate during a sting operation on Tuesday in Welkom and Thabong.

The suspects allegedly sold illegal firearms and commercial explosives believed to be used for ATM bombings and in cash-in-transit vehicles.

WATCH | Traffic officers scuffle with motorist

A motorist was arrested after he got into a scuffle with two traffic officers over his unroadworthy vehicle in Pretoria on Monday.
News
1 day ago

They are aged between 24 and 59‚ and include one former police officer and two current police officers stationed in Thabong.

Hawks spokesperson Captain S’fiso Nyakane said: “A series of undercover transactions were conducted with the suspects wherein members bought firearms and explosives.”

This culminated in their arrests in Thabong and Welkom respectively‚ said Nyakane. The suspects are expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

I can't stop thinking of the blood‚ says woman who took video of shootout

A bloody shootout that took place after a botched cash-in-transit heist in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday has left a witness traumatised.
News
1 day ago

#RandburgHeist - What to do when robbers strike

The random and violent nature of cash-in-transit heists in public spaces‚ which shocked Joburgers this week when robbers struck near Multichoice‚ ...
News
1 day ago

Police launch manhunt for cash-in-transit robbers

Police have launched a massive manhunt for a gang of heavily-armed suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery at business premises in Ferndale‚ ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ntsebeza Inquiry delayed yet again South Africa
  2. Exodus costs Eastern Cape R13-billion South Africa
  3. No bail yet for Siam Lee murder accused South Africa
  4. Happy ending for tourist mugged in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Eskom guilty of ‘unfair labour practice’ in suspending Daniels: CCMA South Africa

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama dances with young art admirer
Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
X