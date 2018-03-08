ATM bombers nabbed after shootout in Bushbuckridge

Police arrested three men on Wednesday morning after they blew up ATMs and robbed a bank in Mpumalanga. A security guard was shot and killed in a shootout.

The police received a tip-off about 3am that Standard Bank in the Bushbuckridge Complex in Bushbuckridge was being robbed. The robbers entered the bank through the roof and used explosives to blow up two ATMs‚ before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said that as police and security guards approached the scene the suspects shot at them.