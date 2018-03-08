Victims of alleged sexual abuse at Cape Town high schools were urged on Thursday to report to their nearest police station.

It has emerged that an employee at a Grassy Park school allegedly filmed himself having sex with dozens of pupils. Images of the man with the children - some in school uniform and in suggestive poses - have emerged on social media.

The provincial education department suspended the man on Wednesday‚ and police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Thursday that police would investigate “should there be a case opened”.

She added: “Please advise the victims to open cases [at] the nearest police station.”

A Twitter user whose true identity is unknown posted some of the images‚ in which the girls could not be identified. The person is in possession of a memory stick containing the evidence.