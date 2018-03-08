Cape Town schoolgirls in 'sex videos' urged to speak to police
Victims of alleged sexual abuse at Cape Town high schools were urged on Thursday to report to their nearest police station.
It has emerged that an employee at a Grassy Park school allegedly filmed himself having sex with dozens of pupils. Images of the man with the children - some in school uniform and in suggestive poses - have emerged on social media.
The provincial education department suspended the man on Wednesday‚ and police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Thursday that police would investigate “should there be a case opened”.
She added: “Please advise the victims to open cases [at] the nearest police station.”
A Twitter user whose true identity is unknown posted some of the images‚ in which the girls could not be identified. The person is in possession of a memory stick containing the evidence.
The user said he had sent the information to the school principal but was not satisfied with his reaction. This sparked great response online. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer entered the fray on Twitter. “We are investigating as I said. Waiting for feedback from district‚” she tweeted. In a statement on Wedensday the education department said “We view allegations of this kind in a very serious light and investigate them immediately. Our labour relations directorate is investigating.”
There have been mixed reactions on social media to the breaking story. On Facebook‚ Judy Govender wrote: “Not even just touching‚ which is despicable enough‚ but full blown sex? Give that ‘teacher’ a jail cell full of horny inmates infected with gonorrhoea.”
Bryan L Price said: “The morality of the youth today is also questionable ... besides this disgusting paedophile taking advantage ... no discipline in schools any more.”