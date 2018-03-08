Gigaba and Myeni ill? Here are some of the best memes
Is it listeriosis? Is there something in the water? What is the illness that is plaguing Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni?
Both missed appointments with parliament this week claiming they were ill.
Myeni informed parliament’s public enterprises committee on Wednesday that she would not appear because she could not fly to Cape Town for medical reasons. Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said she could not share the details of Myeni’s illness in public. She said, however, that Myeni had told her she could not fly or travel long distances.
Myeni asked to make written submissions to the committee. The committee rejected Myeni’s excuse and proposal and insisted that she physically appear before the committee.
Myeni also stood the committee up last week. The committee decided that Myeni had to submit a medical certificate within 24 hours and appear next Wednesday‚ saying it would subpoena her if she failed to appear for a third time.
Meanwhile, Malusi Gigaba missed parliament’s oral question session with MPs on Wednesday‚ also claiming he was ill. MPs wanted Gigaba to explain his gaffe on whether the Guptas were South African citizens.
Speaker Baleka Mbete earlier told MPs she had not been informed where Gigaba was. “I share the concern‚ but I can’t actually produce the minister right now. Indeed‚ there’s a need for cabinet members to present themselves to respond to questions (but also) a provision for a deputy minister to respond in the absence of the minister.”
Minutes later, Mbete read out a letter from Gigaba’s office‚ saying that he was ill and had been booked off.
On Tuesday, parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises agreed to give Gigaba more time to prepare for his appearance before the inquiry. In a letter, Gigaba asked for an extra 10 days to prepare. He was set to appear before the committee on Tuesday before his request to appear on March 13 instead was granted.
In the meantime, Twitter was having none of it‚ taking names and poking fun. Here are some of the best memes.
