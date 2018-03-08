Two guns used to kill two Eastern Cape police members whose bodies were found near Nyanga High School had been robbed from police officers in Butterworth and Cala.

And after they were shot and killed‚ the gunmen then took their police vehicle and drove about 6km to the Ngcobo police station where they shot and killed three more officers.

This was revealed by accused number two Kwanele Ndlwana‚ 22‚ during the bail hearing of four of the six suspects arrested in connection with the recent massacre of five Ngcobo police members and an off-duty soldier.

Ndlwana together with his five co-accused - Andani Monco‚ Siphosomzi Tshefu‚ Siphesihle Tatsi‚ Phumzile Mhlatywa and Phuthumile Mancoba - appeared in court on Thursday morning for a bail hearing.

However‚ Monco insisted that he did not want bail while Mancoba's Legal Aid representative told the court that he was tied up in the regional court and asked for the hearing of his client to be moved to March 19.

Ndlwana‚ was the first to take the stand to be cross-examined by senior state prosecutor Nomapha Mvandaba.

He explained that the guns used to shoot the first two officers had been taken in Cala and Butterworth from police officers.

After the two were killed‚ another gun was taken from them.

Tshefu‚Tatsi and Mhlatywa are expected to take to the stand to try to convince the court why they should be granted bail after lunchtime.

- DispatchLIVE