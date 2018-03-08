Heavily armed police clash with students at WSU

Heavily armed police were monitoring the situation at Walter Sisulu University’s Ibika campus on Thursday afternoon after students blocked parts of the N2 highway in front of their campus earlier.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse them and the students retaliated by throwing stones at the police.

Students are demanding allocation of accommodation to all deserving students‚ among other issues.

On Wednesday night the SRC issued a statement saying no operations would take place on campus on Thursday. This happened as students from Mthatha and Buffalo City campuses boycotted lectures and embarked on protests also over accommodation-related issues. - DispatchLIVE