Human rabies cases in SA flagged by NICD

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned animal owners to vaccinate their pets after at least five cases of human rabies were reported around the country.

A sixth fatal “probable case of rabies” reported in the Free State claimed the life of a person who had been exposed to a domestic cat.

“These cases were recorded in patients from Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga‚ KwaZulu-Natal (two cases) and the Eastern Cape. Another probable case of rabies was reported from the Free State in December 2017‚ involving a patient that presented and died with the clinical diagnosis of rabies and suffered an exposure to a domestic cat before falling ill‚” said the NICD.