A friend of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo is shattered that he could not help his friend in need.

Fellow students‚ colleagues‚ family and friends of Ngcobo gathered at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) main campus on Thursday for his memorial service.

Ngcobo's death sparked a social media outrage after reports that his charred remains were found in his incinerated vehicle in Pretoria last week.

A sombre mood filled the hall as students sang and chanted political struggle songs.

His friend‚ Simon Mathe‚ 24‚ said he feels like he disappointed him.