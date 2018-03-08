A 53-year-old principal from Mayflower near Dundonald has appeared in the local magistrate's court for allegedly raping three of his male pupils‚ said Mpumalanga police.

The principal was in court on Wednesday‚ said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi. His alleged victims are aged between 17 and 19.

The incidents were alleged to have happened between last year and earlier this month.

The principal's case has since been moved to the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court‚ where he is expected to appear on Thursday for a formal bail application.