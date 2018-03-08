Wednesday’s menu was majenje‚ better known as termites!

“They can bite your tongue though. So you chew them strategically and tactically‚” Mboweni said‚ sharing tips on how to enjoy the delicacy.

And it seems Mboweni is on the right track. According to the South African Journal of Science‚ majenje are a good source of nutrition.

“Termites are a good food source‚ being rich in proteins‚ fats‚ vitamins and many essential mineral nutrients‚ and thus provide food security for poor households‚” the group said in a research article published in January.

Their research was conducted in the Vhembe district in Limpopo where the termites were harvested by locals.

“The preferred method of preparation was frying‚” the SAJS said.

“The results of this study showed that edible termites contribute significantly to the livelihoods of many rural families and this indigenous knowledge should be passed on to younger generations. Research on the sustainability of termite harvesting is recommended‚” the research read.

Political analyst professor Tinyiko Maluleke has seemingly joined Mboweni in returning to indigenous African delicacies. He posted a plate of pap and saucy masonja or Mopane worms earlier this week.