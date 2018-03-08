Durban sportsman Mhlengi Gwala must be taking heart from the number of well-wishers he has as he recovers from a handsaw attack earlier this week.

An outpouring of support for the triathlete has seen the fundraising target for his medical bills increased to R500‚000 as donations pour in.

A grand total of R383‚866.45 has been donated - in just over a day.

The original fundraising target for Gwala was R100‚000 when the crowdfunding campaign was launched‚ which was raised to R300‚000 when the generosity of fellow athletes and ordinary people became evident. By early Thursday morning a total of R226‚675.07 had been donated for his medical needs‚ along with messages of encouragement for him.

"Mhlengi - looking forward to our next worlds together‚" commented athlete Jason Wilford‚ while Nickey Seger shared‚ "In the end only kindness matters! Speedy recovery fellow triathlete. See you back in action soon". Both contributed just over R1‚000.