The Ntsebeza Inquiry into the conduct of former KPMG employees ground to a halt again on Thursday following a two-week postponement.

The inquiry‚ headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ was instituted by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and is looking into whether any individuals who are members of SAICA contravened the code of conduct of SAICA in their work for KPMG on the Gupta family accounts and the so-called SARS report.

The inquiry heard evidence from a third individual on the SAICA code of conduct‚ Ulrich Schackermann‚ who dealt with the guidelines of ethical behaviour the code sets out for chartered accountants who are members of SAICA. SAICA membership is not compulsory.

The inquiry was due to hear evidence from the first of five complainants‚ Alex Richter‚ but counsel for law firm ENS Africa Johan Smit raised concerns over whether or not Richter’s evidence fell within the ambit of the terms of reference of the inquiry.