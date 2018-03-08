Port Elizabeth man who vanished on walk is found dead

The body of a Port Elizabeth man who had been missing since February has been found.

John du Plessis‚ 54‚ disappeared on February 20 when he left his Barbara Avenue home in Bluewater Bay to go for a walk.

His body was found on Thursday morning in a dense section of bushes in the Aloe Nature Reserve near the Swartkops River between Amsterdamhoek and Bluewater Bay.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said police had been searching the nearby area for weeks.