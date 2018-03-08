A Twitter user recently posted images of the man with schoolgirls‚ which were found on a flash drive. In addition to suggestive poses‚ there were photographs of him kissing a girl and touching another girl’s breast‚ and a selfie with another girl in the back seat of a car.

In February‚ the Sunday Times was approached by a man who said he had bought the flash drive for R50 from a tik addict who claimed to have found it in the street.

When he opened it‚ the man - known only as Rasta - discovered the images and videos featuring the man with girls from his school and another nearby‚ and he said he wanted to sell them to the newspaper. A Sunday Times reporter met Rasta at a shopping mall‚ and while the reporter did not look at the images or videos‚ he noted 26 folders‚ each labelled with the initials of the school‚ followed by the girls’ first names and the first letter of their surnames. There were also 35 videos labelled in the same way.

Rasta said he had watched all the videos‚ which showed the staff member having sex with the girls.

The flash drive also contained documents such as a school curriculum‚ applications for admission‚ appointment schedules and class lists.

The reporter established that some of the girls named on the device were listed as friends on the man’s Facebook account. The newspaper declined to pay for the flash drive and advised Rasta to hand it over to the police.

However‚ on Wednesday he told TimesLIVE he had approached the Twitter user because he believed it was a more effective way of exposing the alleged abuse.

“I didn’t go to the police because sometimes cases disappear. I wanted justice in this matter and now that it is out in the public I am sure the police will investigate‚” said Rasta.