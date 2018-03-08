In light of a number of rampages that led to property damage and putting the lives of students and staff at stake‚ Walter Sisulu University's vice-chancellor professor Rob Midgley decided on Thursday to close the Nelson Mandela Drive (NMD) campus in Mthatha with immediate effect.

''University management is also considering closing the Butterworth and Buffalo City campuses due to student protests. We strongly condemn the violent protest action displayed by students‚” said university spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo.

Mthatha campus students complained about a number of issues‚ among them the online room allocation of student accommodation.