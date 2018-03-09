A Phoenix man accused of viciously beating the four-year-old daughter of his lover has asked to be placed in protective custody after his car was torched and his life was threatened.

In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE‚ the 20-year-old man’s parents told of how they were living in fear - worried that their own neighbours would torch their home.

The family has not been named to protect the identity of the child.

“All we can do now is pray‚ but we are just waiting for people to come back and set our house on fire‚” the suspect’s mother said.

She said that on Thursday night she and her husband had noticed a car near the side of their flat in the township.

“We thought it was coming to drop people‚ and the next thing we heard a bang and looked outside and the car [used by their son] was on fire. We managed to put it out but we can’t drive it now‚” she said.