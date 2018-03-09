South Africa

Eskom holds off on 14-hour power cuts to Free State municipality – for now

09 March 2018 - 16:16 By Ernest Mabuza
Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Eskom is still negotiating with the Tokologo Local Municipality in the Free State to avoid 14-hour power cuts‚ the electricity utility said on Friday.

On February 21‚ Eskom began scheduled supply interruptions of bulk supply for seven-and-a-half hours a day after the municipality failed to pay its electricity debt of R36-million.

Although Eskom set a deadline of Friday for the conclusion of negotiations to avoid a daily 14-hour interruption of bulk supply to the municipality from Saturday‚ Eskom said it opted to rather continue with the current schedule of interruptions pending conclusion of the agreement.

“Negotiations with the municipality are proceeding in good faith and we are appreciative of the municipality’s efforts to make payments and enter into an agreement with Eskom‚” said Bibi Bedir‚ Eskom Free State senior manager of customer service.

He said Eskom was wary of the negative effect that the stringent supply interruptions would have on the residents of Hertzogville‚ Boshof‚ Dealesville and Seretse.

Although Eskom will hold off on implementing power cuts of 14 hours a day‚ these will be introduced should the negotiations reach a dead-end.

Eskom also warned that should the electricity debt situation not improve‚ it may – upon 15 calendar days’ notice – disconnect electricity entirely and indefinitely.

