A Ugandan teacher and his South African wife who pleaded guilty to operating a back-alley abortion clinic have each been sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the Durban Regional Court on Friday.

Ahmed Katabanzi‚ 48‚ and his wife Buyisiwe Sosibo‚ 40‚ were arrested when police and city officials raided their “clinic” in the Durban city centre in December last year.

In it‚ the court heard‚ officials found evidence that women were given a scheduled labour-inducing drug and made to sit on a chair with a hole in the seat. When contractions began and the foetus was expelled into a packet‚ they were handed the mortal remains.

This resulted in several foetuses being dumped in refuse bins in the central business district.