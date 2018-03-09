Ford Kuga inquiry nearly done, report due end April

The fires affected the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost and the commission's first response was to initiate a product recall under the Consumer Protection Act.

An arrangement has been made between the commission and the attorneys of Ford Motor Company of SA (FMCSA) that the commission will provide them with draft findings and recommendations prior to the commission approving the final report‚ Mohamed told Parliament's trade and industry portfolio committee.

He said the overarching objective of the investigation was to establish whether FMCSA or its sister companies in Spain and the US had perhaps committed a "prohibited conduct" by supplying the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost into the South African market.

There were allegations that the cars were recalled in other markets and then dumped in SA and the commission has looked into these claims.

Divisional head of enforcement at the commission Prudence Moilwa told MPs that the report would deal with these claims.