Former tax officials Johan van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay‚ who were served summons on Friday‚ have denied any wrongdoing.

A third man‚ Andries Janse van Rensburg‚ also known as Skollie‚ was also served summons in a case linked to the so-called “SARS Rogue Unit”.

The summons was served on Friday and the trio are set to appear before the Pretoria Regional Court on April 9 to answer to charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg said on Friday that this latest action of the National Prosecuting Authority was not surprising given that NPA has “consistently demonstrated clear bias and malice‚ which appear to have been driven by the concerns of [SARS commissioner Tom] Moyane”.