How the tragic loss of a father inspires hope

Zanele Hlatshwayo regarded her father as a hero who was there for her every step of the way. Suddenly he was dead. Suicide.

But now his legacy lives on through his tenacious daughter who has run 18 gruelling races in just seven months to help people who suffer from of depression. Hlatshwayo‚ a video specialist for Google‚ lost her father Phillip in 2008‚ when he committed suicide at the age of 47. She was 24 years old at the time.

“My father was my hero. He was the man who was there for me every step of the way. He never missed a parents meeting‚ prize-giving or any graduation ceremony. He taught me that I can be whoever I want to be and that all my goals are possible‚” she said.

“He never missed an opportunity to encourage me. He was there every step of the way until he took his life on that fatal morning.” She is determined to keep his memory alive and had committed herself to running 18 races in seven months to raise money for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).