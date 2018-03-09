South Africa

KZN scrambles to recover R13.1-billion in municipal debt

09 March 2018 - 07:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube. File photo
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube. File photo
Image: Sunday Times

KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are collectively owed R13.1-billion – and provincial authorities are appealing to citizens to get the money back.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Friday launch a campaign to recover the debts‚ dubbed the #YourLeviesChangeLives campaign.

Dube-Ncube and KZN mayors will embark on a massive debt recovery campaign‚ to be launched at the eDumbe municipality.

In a statement ahead of the launch‚ Dube-Ncube said the financial viability of municipalities was being threatened by the failure of stakeholders to honour their civic duties‚ which enabled municipalities to keep their services going.

Municipalities such as eDumbe and four others in the province have been threatened with disconnections by power utility Eskom due to non-payment‚ arising from businesses and consumers perennially defaulting on their payments for services.

“This state of affairs is having a negative impact on municipalities’ ability to maintain their existing infrastructure and install new facilities due to the persistent deficit in revenue collection‚” said Dube-Ncube.

The #YourLeviesChangeLives campaign will see defaulters being visited by dignitaries on Friday with a demand for outstanding payments owed to municipalities.  

The campaign will also involve road blocks‚ disconnections and engagements with communities. Some of the focus will be placed on government debts‚ including debts owed to municipalities by government departments‚ state employees and councillors.

Audited financial results have revealed that municipalities are collectively owed R13.1-billion which includes: - R7.9-million for household debts; - R3.5-million for commercial debts; - R735-million in government debts; and - R413-million in other debts‚ such as traffic fines.

Dube-Ncube believes the #YourLeviesChangeLives campaign will be a game-changer in the financial fortunes of KZN municipalities by altering the “attitude and behaviour of those defaulting on municipal service payments”.

READ MORE

Tackle 'mammoth' energy task now for future generations‚ urges Tau

The president of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) Parks Tau has challenged councillors‚ mayors‚ city managers and other municipal ...
Politics
1 day ago

Budget 2018 at a glance

VAT is to increase by one percentage point to 15% from April 1 this year‚ to raise R22.9bn more for the fiscus.
Business
15 days ago

I'm sorry says Durban mayor after municipality cuts power to schools owing R80m

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has apologised to 30 schools in and around the city after their electricity was cut off over outstanding municipal bills.
News
22 days ago

Cosatu welcomes placing of Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality under administration

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has welcomed the decision by the Free State government to place Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality under ...
News
23 days ago

Tshwane to write off R754m debt

The City of Tshwane will write off R754-million in debt incurred by poor residents in the council’s Mawiga Zone.
News
1 month ago

Emfuleni residents suffering owing to municipality’s unpaid water bill

The bankruptcy of the Emfuleni Municipality has led to Rand Water shutting down the water supply in various areas after the municipality paid only ...
News
1 month ago

'Most' municipalities that owe water board honouring arrangements

Most municipalities that owe billions of rands in outstanding water bills have kept to the arrangements made to pay off their debts‚ says the Water ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Omotoso loses bid to have case withdrawn South Africa
  2. KZN scrambles to recover R13.1-billion in municipal debt South Africa
  3. Labour court rules that Assmang retrenchments were fair South Africa
  4. 'Now there’s nothing': Pensioners pain after 'charming conman' pocketed R100m South Africa
  5. Mhlengi Gwala after horror handsaw attack: ‘I’m good’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Michelle Obama dances with young art admirer
Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
X