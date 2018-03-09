South Africa

Mhlengi Gwala after horror handsaw attack: ‘I’m good’

But he is devastated about missing the SA triathlon championship in two weeks' time

09 March 2018 - 06:32 By Suthentira Govender and Yasantha Naidoo
Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala in his hospital bed flanked by his mother, Fundi Magwaza, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo.
Image: Supplied

South Africans have rallied around triathlete Mhlengi Gwala in a “remarkable” manner, with a crowdsourcing initiative that started on Wednesday already raising nearly R600,000 after exceeding its targets multiple times.

His harrowing ordeal, in which three men tried to cut his leg off with a handsaw, has not robbed him of his fighting spirit.

Speaking briefly to TimesSelect on Thursday, Gwala – who survived the vicious 3am attack on him in Durban two days ago – said: “I’m good.”

Close friend and fellow triathlete Sandile Shange, who visited Gwala at the private hospital where he successfully underwent surgery, said he was in good spirits but was in intense pain and heavily medicated.

“He has been blown away by the support shown by fellow South Africans‚” said Shange.

