A man and woman accused of beating a four-year-old girl to the point where she fell unconscious – all because the girl scuffed the man’s shoes – will now be charged with attempted murder.

A video of the beating‚ which showed the girl’s mother kicking and punching the prostrate child‚ was circulated widely on social media.

The pair‚ who have not been named to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court last week.