Moseneke pays tribute to his 'patriot' mother as she gets laid to rest

09 March 2018 - 13:18 By Karyn Maughan
Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. File photo.
Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has paid tribute to his mother Karabo at an emotional funeral service‚ where he celebrated her as representing "the ultimate in women power".

The funeral was attended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ Justice minister Michael Masutha‚ Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and EFF leader Julius Malema - who picked up a spade and helped to cover the 93-year-old great-grandmother's grave.

Karabo Moseneke was 93 years old when she passed away on Sunday evening.

She endured having all four of her sons imprisoned by apartheid authorities‚ and went to visit Moseneke on Robben Island - where he had been jailed for terrorism as a teenage boy - for the full ten years of his sentence.

Speaking for his family‚ the former deputy chief justice said his mother had survived the worst of apartheid and colonial oppression‚ but had remained steadfast in her love for other people‚ her family and South Africa itself.

"She taught us to always do good. We are oppressed people‚ let's do good for each other. No government will do it for us.

"My mother was also a patriot. She loved this country."

Karabo Moseneke's funeral was defined by her family's appeal to the hundreds of attendees to "celebrate a life well lived".

"We are not prepared to mourn‚" Dikgang Moseneke said‚ while delivering his mother's eulogy‚ "it would be horrible to mourn something so awesome and so lovely."

At her 90th birthday party‚ Karabo Moseneke had asked guests not to give her presents - but instead to buy sanitary pads for girls in need.

Her granddaughter Boipelo said her grandmother had taught her that "you can be soft and strong at the same time" and that "forgiveness is imperative".

"I honestly feel like I have lost my best friend".

Karabo was laid to rest next to her husband in the Zandfontein Cemetery.

