Moseneke pays tribute to his 'patriot' mother as she gets laid to rest

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has paid tribute to his mother Karabo at an emotional funeral service‚ where he celebrated her as representing "the ultimate in women power".

The funeral was attended by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ Justice minister Michael Masutha‚ Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and EFF leader Julius Malema - who picked up a spade and helped to cover the 93-year-old great-grandmother's grave.

Karabo Moseneke was 93 years old when she passed away on Sunday evening.