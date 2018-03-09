Anti-terror agents and Hawks operatives seized with the probe into ISIS acolytes who allegedly masterminded the abduction of South African-Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders have thrown out a wide dragnet for a fourth suspect with the ominous moniker “Bazooka”.

The only trace of Ahmad Jackson Mussa‚ or Bazooka‚ was a passport found during a police raid on the home of Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ and Fatima Patel‚ 27 - set on a hilltop near Mthunzini in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The husband and wife pair‚ accused of fostering close ties with ISIS‚ remain at the centre of the international terror probe.

They‚ along with their 19-year-old neighbour‚ Themba Xulu‚ were arrested when police received “intelligence” that the Saunders’ had gone missing while on a tour of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

The elderly botanists‚ from Cape Town‚ remain missing.