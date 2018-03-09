Saica refutes EFF's state capture allegations

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has distanced itself from any form of state capture.

Its chairperson Fanisa Lamola said in a statement that she wanted to make it clear to South Africans that “Saica and its entities have never been party to any form of state capture or been consciously involved with those accused of any such dealings.”

Lamola’s statement followed a demand by the EFF that Saica CEO and former auditor-general Terence Nombembe be recused as leader of the state capture investigations team‚ as it believed he was conflicted.

EFF leader Julius Malema had said on Thursday that the EFF would write to Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo and ask him to remove Nombembe from the team. The EFF’s gripe with Nombembe arose out of a donation from the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital to Saica.

Saica had paid back the donation to Trillian‚ which was made in March 2017 as a contribution to its bursary fund for disadvantaged students.