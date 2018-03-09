Unhappy birthday for burglar nabbed on the job
09 March 2018 - 15:32
A burglar rifling through a house got an unexpected birthday gift – his own pair of handcuffs.
Cape Town metro police officers on patrol in Rondebosch East were alerted to a burglary in progress just after noon on Friday.
Metro police spokesperson Sergeant Ruth Solomons said a resident told officers that the thief was still inside his home.
“Officers followed up and did a sweep of the premises‚” said Solomons. The burglar was caught red-handed.
“They found the suspect in one of the rooms‚ still busy collecting his bounty‚” she said.
But‚ there was a twist in the tale.
“The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Athlone SAPS. Officers discovered that it is his birthday while registering the case docket.”