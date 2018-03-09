South Africa

Walter Sisulu University campuses close

09 March 2018 - 16:09 By Lulamile Feni And Sino Majangaza
EVACUATION: WSU students from BCM’s Potsdam site are escorted out of their residences by heavily armed police officers.
EVACUATION: WSU students from BCM’s Potsdam site are escorted out of their residences by heavily armed police officers.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA/ Daily Dispatch

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) shut three of its four campuses on Thursday amid fears for people’s safety.

“We have closed campus. It is not safe for staff and students because we cannot guarantee their safety‚ therefore they must leave‚” university spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo said.

Violence spilt onto the N2 outside Butterworth when hundreds of WSU Ibika students set up a blockade and police opened fire with rubber bullets‚ while students threw rocks at the police before scattering.

The university has been thrust into chaos and violence this week‚ starting with a shootout and infighting among security guards in which a student and three guards were injured‚ the torching and damaging of vehicles‚ as well as street blockades in East London on Wednesday night.

The burning issue for students is a shortage of decent accommodation‚ which has led to overcrowded student rooms.

Tukwayo said WSU did not have the money to repair residences.

- Daily Dispatch

READ MORE

WSU's Mthatha campus shut over fears of violence

In light of a number of rampages that led to property damage and putting the lives of students and staff at stake‚ Walter Sisulu University's ...
News
1 day ago

Heavily armed police clash with students at WSU

Heavily armed police were monitoring the situation at Walter Sisulu University’s Ibika campus on Thursday afternoon after students blocked parts of ...
News
1 day ago

Students protest at Walter Sisulu University campuses

Academic programmes have ground to a halt at two Walter Sisulu University campuses.
News
3 days ago

Shock over squatting students at Walter Sisulu University

A parliamentary oversight committee has expressed shock over the vast number of students squatting in residences at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Safety measures in place for disposal of listeria-contaminated foods‚ says ... South Africa
  2. Freedom Under Law: Suspend Shaun Abrahams over groundless allegations against ... South Africa
  3. Former SARS employees hit back after receiving summons South Africa
  4. Convicted racist Momberg traumatised probation officer‚ court hears South Africa
  5. No retrenchments on the table at Enterprise's Polokwane factory: union South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X