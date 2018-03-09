Who's monitoring chicken imports during listeriosis outbreak?

The government must explain to South Africans if it is taking steps to protect them against potentially unsafe food products being imported into the country.

The South African Poultry Association made this call on Friday in the wake of news reports about investigations into the evasion of food safety checks in the Brazilian meat and poultry industries.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that five laboratories and an unnamed company in Brazil are under police investigation over falsified results of tests on meat samples. The motive was to hide poor sanitary conditions and incidences of salmonella above requirements set by certain importers‚ avoiding sales restrictions and punishments.