The University of Zululand‚ which has been rocked by degrees-for-sale scandals and being placed under administration‚ is not dysfunctional‚ a special audit report by the Council of Higher Education has found.

A full audit into the beleaguered university’s affairs was conducted by the council in June last year‚ following a formal request by Blade Nzimande‚ the higher education and training minister at the time.

TimesLive is in possession of the 96-page report‚ which gauged whether the university was effectively implementing the recommendations of an administrator appointed in 2011‚ after an assessor found that the university was in “serious trouble”.

The institution had been plagued by allegations of financial mismanagement and degrees-for-sale scandals. In 2016 the Sunday Times reported a probe had been instituted after allegations surfaced that more than 4 000 people may have bought fake degrees over a 20-year period.