Reports of cash-in-transit heist on N12
Traffic delays were reported near Atlas Road in Boksburg on the N12 east of Johannesburg on Saturday morning due to an apparent cash-in-transit heist.
Roby Beezy at Traffic SA tweeted: “JHB - N12 Highway: #CrimeScene Cash Heist at Atlas Road - expect delays.”
According to reports‚ the incident occurred before 9am. Local residents reported hearing gunfire.
EWN quoted an eyewitness as saying: “Once I saw traffic slowing down‚ I slowed down. As the car started turning around‚ I headed towards the front. At that point I saw the G4S van being shot at. At that point in time‚ people ran away with their heads down.”
Officials were at the scene to investigate following the incident‚ EWN said.
Police could not immediately be reached to confirm the incident.
JHB - N12 Highway: #CrimeScene Cash Heist at Atlas Road - expect delays pic.twitter.com/4GhQILnt79— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 10, 2018