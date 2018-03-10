Reports of cash-in-transit heist on N12

According to reports‚ the incident occurred before 9am. Local residents reported hearing gunfire.

EWN quoted an eyewitness as saying: “Once I saw traffic slowing down‚ I slowed down. As the car started turning around‚ I headed towards the front. At that point I saw the G4S van being shot at. At that point in time‚ people ran away with their heads down.”

Officials were at the scene to investigate following the incident‚ EWN said.

Police could not immediately be reached to confirm the incident.