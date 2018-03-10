A minibus taxi carrying pupils overturned near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Friday night killing the driver and a schoolgirl.

Twelve injured pupils were rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to Butterworth Hospital.

According to police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha and health provincial spokesman Sizwe Kupelo‚ the pupils were travelling from a school sports match in Ngcobo to Willowvalle.

"The Toyota quantum ferrying pupils from a high school in Ngcobo to Willowvale had an accident near Mbewuleni Village‚ Dutywa‚ along the R408 road. The accident took place on Friday at about 9pm.

"A female pupil‚ aged about 17 and a 27-year-old taxi driver were fatally wounded. 12 other learners were rushed to Butterworth hospital‚" Manatha said

No other vehicles were involved in the accident‚ the cause of which was still unknown at the time of publishing.

Dutywa police were busy investigating the cause of the accident‚ said Manatha.

- DispatchLIVE