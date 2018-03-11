Becoming a whistleblower changed her life “forever”.

That is what Eskom’s head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels said on Sunday in an interview with eNCA.

“You want to get some normality back into your life‚ but it’s changed forever‚” Daniels said.

“When it’s you‚ the person that is affected‚ it’s a whole different ball game. Objective and rationally you know those things‚ but then when you get down to the nitty-gritty you have to think‚ ‘I can’t just go to a supermarket anymore’.”

The Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) found on Tuesday that Eskom suspending Daniels was an “unfair labour practice”.

“The respondent party Eskom is ordered to uplift the suspension with immediate effect and take the applicant back into its employ with effect from March 19 2018‚” CCMA commissioner Prince Kekana ruled.