South Africa

Home Affairs systems back online

11 March 2018 - 12:49 By Timeslive
Image: Facebook/Latest Jobs in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs says that its systems at all its front offices are back online.

The department’s systems were offline for a few hours in Sunday morning.

“Our technicians worked hard to resolve the challenge. Those who wish to attain enabling documents to register to vote or verify their addresses with the IEC may visit their nearest Home Affairs offices.

“We wish to apologise sincerely for the inconvenience this has caused‚” the department said in a statement.

