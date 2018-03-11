South Africa

Man given 10-year jail term for killing youth who asked him for a cigarette

11 March 2018 - 15:56 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A man who stabbed a 15-year-old to death for asking him for a cigarette while he was busy speaking on his cell phone has been sentenced to 10 years in jail

Twenty-six-year-old Aviwe Mgungubali admitted to stabbing the youth in November 2016 in Atlantis near Cape Town and entered into a plea bargain with the state.

“The detective in partnership with the senior state prosecutor and the deceased's family agreed on the plea and the sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment‚” Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

At about 3.30am on November 20 2016‚ the youth approached Mgungubali and asked him for a cigarette while he was talking on his cell phone.

“As the youngster persisted in asking the accused for a cigarette‚ the accused got upset‚ took a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the young man in the chest.

“The victim was taken to Wesfleur hospital and later died from his injuries‚” Rwexana said.

She added that during the investigation it was noted that Mgungubali was a licensed firearm holder‚ but “he had to be declared unfit to possess a firearm due to the seriousness of the crime he committed”.

“Police management are pleased with the sentence.”

