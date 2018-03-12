Bubble wrap protection 'not viable' for kids

Wrapping children in bubble wrap to ensure their safety on the playground is not a viable solution for concerned parents.

That was the consensus reached after a television viewer lodged a complaint against an insurance company advertisement featuring a bubble-wrapped child going down a park slide.

“Living your life in fear is a sign to get savvy with your life care. If you haven’t considered life insurance‚ you’re missing out on unlimited doctor visits‚ emergency hospital‚ dentistry and more‚” says a voiceover as the child struggles down the slide.

The Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa (ASA) on Friday partially ruled against the company GetSavvi Health‚ a subsidiary of Blackbird Group Holding.