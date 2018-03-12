South Africa

Burnt corpses of couple found in car

12 March 2018 - 20:13 By Naledi Shange
A brutal murder of a couple took place inside this burnt out Tazz.
Image: Supplied by the SAPS

Limpopo police were on Monday investigating the brutal murder of a couple whose corpses were found burnt in their Toyota Tazz vehicle.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the couple were kidnapped by unknown suspects while driving near Makonde village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

"The murderers loaded them inside the boot of their vehicle and drove away to a secluded area near Matiyani village along the Punda Malia road. They were fatally shot‚ set alight inside the vehicle and burnt beyond recognition‚" Ngoepe said.

Police however found a third body in the vicinity.

"The body of an unknown man with multiple gun shot wounds was also discovered some metres away from this scene‚" said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said the motive for the killing was not known.

No arrests had been made.

