A suspect is behind bars after allegedly being part of a heavily armed gang of cash-in-transit robbers who blew up a truck taking money to Kempton Park in Johannesburg.

Nathaniel Nathi Mafala‚ 32‚ is facing charges of attempted murder‚ armed robbery‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of suspected stolen goods. He was denied bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement that Mafala was allegedly one of the suspects who bombed and robbed a G4S vehicle on January 21 along the N1. Vehicle occupants shot at the truck and forced it off the road. The driver and passenger were robbed of their firearms and the vehicle’s vault was blown open by the robbers‚ who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

An investigation by the Hawks’ National Bureau of Firearms Control and Priority Violence Crime unit led to the arrest of Mafala on February 20 in Soshanguve near Pretoria.

He was allegedly found in possession of a police radio‚ keys‚ an unlicensed firearm and cash suspected to have been taken from the crime scene.

“More cash amounting to about R100‚000 was recovered from his parents’ home in Britz‚” said Mulamu.

Mafala will appear in court again on March 19. More arrests are expected.