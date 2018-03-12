Duo accused of beating 4-year old sees bail revoked

A mother accused of savagely beating her four-year-old daughter in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ and her lover have been ordered to hand themselves over to police.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Monday the Verulam Magistrate's Court revoked the 25-year-old woman and her 20-year-old lover's bail on Friday. The pair can't be named to protect the identity of the minor.

"The bail was revoked due to the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter. This was communicated to the two accused's lawyers."

"The man handed himself over to police on Friday. The woman has yet to hand herself over. The investigating officer is in communication with her lawyer‚" she said.