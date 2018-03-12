South Africa

'Expel Vaal pupil who threw a book at teacher'

12 March 2018 - 09:52 By Timeslive
'We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools; and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment‚' Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.
'We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools; and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment‚' Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

The Education for Social Justice Foundation says it is outraged and infuriated by endless violence directed at teachers by learners in some of the schools across the country.

The recent attack on a teacher by a learner at a school in Vaal must be prioritized by the South African Police Service‚ said Hendrick Makaneta‚ the foundation's deputy chairperson.

"We can no longer fold our arms and watch when teachers are harassed by learners in schools. Schools are not hiding places for ill-disciplined learners. We therefore call on the Department of Basic Education to immediately expel the learner who was involved in the harassment of the teacher at Vaal without any delay."

The foundation also urged government to act decisively to restore law and order in schools‚ in order to maintain the necessary confidence of parents and members of the public in SA's schooling system.

It recommended that government should install cameras in all classrooms across South African schools.

"The installation of cameras in classrooms will go a long way in exposing lazy teachers and ill-disciplined learners who view the school as another place of entertainment. Investigations have shown that schools which have cameras do not experience violence or bullying amongst learners as everyone within the premises knows that they are being watched. The installation of cameras will also improve relations amongst teachers and ensure that dysfunctional schools are exposed."

Pupil who hit her teacher with a book facing disciplinary action

The Gauteng education department said on Friday it was investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident of learner misconduct in the wake of a ...
News
2 days ago

Commenting on concerns that the installation of cameras was costly‚ the foundation said "if we are serious in curbing school violence‚ we will have to invest in cameras for the long term benefit of the system itself...".

The foundation said it had tried to raise the issue of violence in schools with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in September 2017. "Our request fell on deaf ears. We will be escalating our request to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa."

On Friday‚ the Gauteng education department said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident depicted in a viral video‚ showing a learner throwing something at her teacher.

The video footage shows the learner from a Three Rivers school throwing what appears to be an exercise book at a teacher in the classroom. The teacher walks out of the class while appearing to make a phone call after being hit by the book.

The department said a process to take the learner through a disciplinary hearing has started.

The department had also offered counselling to the affected teacher through the employee wellness programme.

"We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools; and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment‚" Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

READ MORE

'Race row' disrupts KZN school

Teaching was disrupted at Parkhill Secondary School in Greenwood Park‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday. Learners at the school refused to attend class‚ ...
News
6 days ago

Carletonville Hoërskool girl claims racial assault in class

A 17-year-old black pupil at Carletonville Hoërskool‚ in the West Rand‚ refuses to go back to school after a white boy allegedly head-butted her in ...
News
16 days ago

Sexpest teacher gets another school job

A KwaZulu-Natal school is planning to fire a teacher it recently employed after discovering that he allegedly sexually abused a young boy while at a ...
News
1 month ago

‘I fear for my life’‚ says Reiger Park teacher

While normal schooling continued for most learners and teachers at Reiger Park NR 2 High School which has been hit by a sex scandal‚ this wasn't the ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Teacher asks if black pupils want to stay 'idiots'

A video shared on social media of a white teacher telling black pupils that they could remain “idiots” has stirred up a bitter controversy over ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Duo accused of beating 4-year old sees bail revoked South Africa
  2. India forest fires kill 9 hikers, injure 18 others World
  3. No survivors in Turkish private plane crash World
  4. Fix the foundation phase‚ urges Metcalfe South Africa
  5. Several injured as fire extinguisher explodes on bus South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X