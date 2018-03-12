South Africa

Free State municipality spared power cuts as it works to settle Eskom debt

12 March 2018 - 10:40 By Ernest Mabuza
Last month‚ Eskom began to cut off power supply to Tokologo municipality.
Image: REUTERS

The Tokologo Municipality in the Free State has been spared the inconvenience of being without electricity for the whole day on Monday as it negotiated with Eskom with a view to settle its R36 million debt.

Last month‚ Eskom began to cut off power supply to the municipality for two hours in the morning and two in the evening as it sought to force the municipality to pay off the debt.

Eskom had threatened to cut off power supply from 6am to 8pm from Monday if the municipality did not come up with the plan.

The power utility said it had not cut off power for 14 hours on Monday as the municipality was in negotiations with Eskom and there was hope that a settlement would be reached on Monday‚ Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

A number of municipalities in the country collectively owe Eskom R13 billion‚ Phasiwe said.

