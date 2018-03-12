A herd of hippos was responsible for the “disappearance” of eight paddlers on kayaks who were found after an extensive search at the weekend on the Fish River in the Eastern Cape.

Friends and family raised the alarm after the paddlers‚ who were dropped off upriver on Friday‚ failed to reach their destination on Saturday.

Police‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)‚ Nature Conservation Rangers‚ traffic officers and a private pilot launched a search operation late on Sunday afternoon.