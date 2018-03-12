South Africa

Man trapped for hours in grain silo

12 March 2018 - 10:34 By Timeslive
Image: 123RF/Ralph Fiskness

A man spent several hours trapped chest-deep in a grain silo as colleagues frantically tried to dig him out in KwaZulu-Natal.

As the 30-year-old man remained partially buried‚ several men climbed inside the silo in the town of Winterton and tried to remove a large quantity of grain in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cyclist critical after being struck by motorcycle

A cyclist‚ believed to be in his 40s‚ is in a critical condition after he was knocked over by a motorcycle rider on the corner of Rondebult and ...
News
1 day ago

“Provincial services utilised various rescue and cutting equipment to cut a large hole in the bottom of the silo‚ allowing more access for grain to be removed‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“After several hours‚ the man was finally freed from the silo.”

He was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before being airlifted by helicopter to a private hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

READ MORE:

At least 10 injured in collision between bakkie and car

At least 10 people were injured when a bakkie and a car collided on the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.
News
1 day ago

Abandoned newborn dumped in dustbin in critical condition

A newborn baby boy was found in a dustbin outside a house in Roshnee‚ Vereeniging‚ on Thursday morning.
News
3 days ago

Dead child found on roadside in Witbank

Police in Witbank‚ Mpumalanga‚ are trying to verify the identity of a little girl who was found dead and tossed into veld on the side of a road.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Duo accused of beating 4-year old sees bail revoked South Africa
  2. India forest fires kill 9 hikers, injure 18 others World
  3. No survivors in Turkish private plane crash World
  4. Fix the foundation phase‚ urges Metcalfe South Africa
  5. Several injured as fire extinguisher explodes on bus South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X