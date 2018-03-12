South Africa

Parliament concerned about rise in cop suicides

12 March 2018 - 17:34 By Naledi Shange
SAPS Police Tape
Image: Supplied

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police on Monday said it was concerned by the number of police suicides reported in the last few weeks.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said station commanders should be proactive if they noticed that officers were troubled and confiscate their service firearms.

"SAPS members who experience stress due to operational duties and personal challenges should utilise the wellness programmes that are offered by the SAPS. Family members are also urged to report abnormal behaviour to the supervisors of SAPS members‚” he said.

According to the committee‚ the latest incident happened in Ocean View near Cape Town where a police officer shot dead his wife and then turned the gun on himself while they were at a neighbour’s house. Beukman said work-related stress sometimes played a part in such tragedies.

The committee intended to raise the matter on Tuesday with police commissioner Khehla John Sitole.

READ MORE

Hanging preferred method of suicide

Hanging has replaced a bullet to the brain as the preferred method of killing yourself in South Africa's suicide capital.
News
7 months ago

Experts concerned after primary school suicides

At least two primary school children‚ aged six and nine‚ have been found dead in what appears to be acts of suicide in Limpopo and Mpumalanga in ...
News
5 months ago

Violence pushes cops over edge

Young constables, emotionally unprepared for a traumatic working environment, are the most vulnerable to suicide in the ranks of the police. This was ...
News
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Burnt corpses of couple found in car South Africa
  2. Eskom halts plans to cut power to Free State municipality South Africa
  3. Truck narrowly avoids ploughing into plush Durban hotel South Africa
  4. Parliament concerned about rise in cop suicides South Africa
  5. At least 50 killed in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades World

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X