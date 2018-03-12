South Africa

Police mum as Johannesburg businessman is kidnapped

12 March 2018 - 14:52 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Reports have emerged that a Johannesburg businessman was kidnapped on Saturday.

While police are being mum on the incident‚ anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee confirmed that the kidnapping has taken place.

“#Kidnappings Viral messages are being circulated. I can confirm that a Johannesburg businessman was kidnapped on Saturday. A few weeks ago‚ a Durban businessman was also taken and he is still missing. @MakeSAsafe” Abramjee tweeted.

TimesLIVE understands that the man’s car was found abandoned a few kilometres away from his business.

Police refused to disclose information on the case‚ saying it was “sensitive”.

In December‚ Limpopo police rescued a Thohoyandou businessman while his alleged kidnapping was in progress. He was not harmed.

In another incident‚ Shabir Carrim‚ a prominent Pretoria businessman went missing‚ and was later found after 137 days. Carrim was hospitalised after the ordeal.

READ MORE

Cash heist 'shooter' behind bars

A suspect is behind bars after allegedly being part of a heavily armed gang of cash-in-transit robbers who blew up a truck taking money to Kempton ...
News
4 hours ago

Duo accused of beating 4-year old sees bail revoked

A mother accused of savagely beating her four-year-old daughter in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ and her lover have been ordered to hand themselves over ...
News
6 hours ago

Man given 10-year jail term for killing youth who asked him for a cigarette

A man who stabbed a 15-year-old to death for asking him for a cigarette while he was busy speaking on his cell phone has been sentenced to 10 years ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Truck narrowly avoids ploughing into plush Durban hotel South Africa
  2. Parliament concerned about rise in cop suicides South Africa
  3. At least 50 killed in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades World
  4. Two men appear for deaths of four children whose left ears were cut off South Africa
  5. SECTION27 rejects proposed lowering of minimum pass marks South Africa

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X