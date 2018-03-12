TimesLIVE understands that the man’s car was found abandoned a few kilometres away from his business.

Police refused to disclose information on the case‚ saying it was “sensitive”.

In December‚ Limpopo police rescued a Thohoyandou businessman while his alleged kidnapping was in progress. He was not harmed.

In another incident‚ Shabir Carrim‚ a prominent Pretoria businessman went missing‚ and was later found after 137 days. Carrim was hospitalised after the ordeal.