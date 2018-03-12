Santam finance head suspended over 'sex pest calls'

A senior manager at financial services giant Santam has been placed on suspension after he allegedly made after-hours calls soliciting “adult entertainment” from a recruiter who was head-hunting him.

The outing of Santam head of finance Soomeshan Pather on social media last weekend unearthed similar allegations as well as disciplinary action against Pather.

On Friday Pather defended himself against the allegations‚ saying an internal disciplinary hearing last November had found him not guilty on all charges‚ except for one of conduct unbecoming of a manager.

“I deny that people are saying these things about me and it is clear that she [the former PA] had an ill motive in making these accusations which were fully ventilated at the hearing, the result of which thwarted her malicious conduct,” he said through his attorney, Kirshen Naidoo of Kirshen Naidoo and Company.

