“We further argue that these proposed changes are not in accordance with South Africa’s obligations under international law and in terms of Section 29(1)(a) of the Constitution which guarantees every learner the right to a quality education. Further to this the World Declaration on Education for All which was adopted in 1990 emphasises the acquisition of basic learning tools necessary for an individual to realise his or her full potential‚” SECTION27 said on Monday.

On February 23‚ the Department of Basic gazetted for public comment its intention to lower the minimum mark required to progress in the senior phase - Grades 7‚ 8 and 9.

Currently‚ these learners do not move to the next grade if they get below 50% for their home language.

However‚ the department now wants this home language threshold reduced to 40%. It proposes that pupils should pass if they get 40% in their mother tongue and three other subjects.

And‚ for the first time‚ achieving 30% in three subjects in the grades would see learners moving to the next grade.