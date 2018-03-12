Truck narrowly avoids ploughing into plush Durban hotel

A truck which barrelled down Umhlanga’s Lighthouse Road almost landed up in the dining room of Durban’s plush Oyster Box hotel.

Driver of the truck Mfunwa Mbhamali said he was driving into Umhlanga when he realised there was something wrong with the truck. He said he tried to maintain control of the truck and steer as best as he could. Mbhamali said he pressed the hooter as a warning to those around him.

Leotash Plant Hire truck owner Leon Ramkilawan said he couldn't comment about the incident as he wasn't on site at the time the accident occurred.

Landscaper Brendan Burgess watched the high drama unfold as the out-of-control tipper truck careered down the hill and laid waste to another bakkie before grinding to a halt against the hotel boundary on the promenade.